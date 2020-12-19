What a way to land in the UFC. Undefeated submission-specialist, Jimmy ‘The Brick’ Flick has made good on his Octagon call, scoring a spectacular flying-triangle victory over Cody Durden in the opening-round.

Rallying from some dicey striking exchanges as well as briefly giving up his back, Flick managed to grab his composure midway through the opening-round.

Launching a left high-kick which Durden partially blocked, Flick threw his right leg across the former’s back, setting up a stunning flying-triangle. Scoring his incredible fourteenth submission success, Flick eventually forced the tap from Durden with just over three-minutes elapsed in the opening frame.

Below, catch the highlights from Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Flick’s highlight-reel flying-triangle win over Durden.