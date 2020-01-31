Jimi Manuwa Hints He Could Be Coming Out Of Retirement

Spread the word!













It looks like the light heavyweight division might be gearing up to welcome back Jimi Manuwa.

Manuwa, who retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) back in June of last year, took to Twitter to suggest he’s coming back to the fight game. Of course, he could also be returning in a non-competitive role. His comments have yet to be completely elaborated on. Here’s what he had to say.

“Stay tuned…”

“All this time off has made me realise I’m that I was truly born for this game !”

Manuwa ended his MMA career last year on a four-fight losing streak, losing three of the four via TKO or knockout. In his last fight, which took place from Stockholm, Sweden, Manuwa was knocked out by Aleksandar Rakić in just 42 seconds after a hellacious head kick. He hasn’t picked up a victory since knocking out Corey Anderson in their UFC London headliner from March of 2017.

Over the course of his career, Manuwa has defeated top names such as Jan Blachowicz, Ovince Saint Preux, and Anderson. Of course, he has also lost to elite competition such as Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Volkan Oezdemir, and Thiago Santos. Should the 39-year-old decide to return to active competition, it will be interesting to see how he fares, especially since more young contenders have emerged such as Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes, amongst others.

What do you think about Manuwa potentially coming out of retirement?