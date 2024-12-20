Jim Miller Calls For Fight Against UFC Legend As His Iconic Career Continues

UFC legend Jim Miller has issued a rare callout to a fellow iconic fighter as his incredible run with the promotion continues.

Nobody in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship has won more fights than Jim Miller. That fact alone proves what an absolute icon he is in the sport of mixed martial arts, and in more ways than one, we’re incredibly lucky to still have him around.

In the present day, the great Jim Miller is still taking on any challenge that is thrown his way in the UFC. After fulfilling his dream of competing at UFC 300, he doesn’t appear to be ready to slow down just yet as he plans on extending his incredible win record.

For Jim Miller, though, calling people out isn’t really his style. With that being said, in a recent interview, he somewhat made an exception when revealing a name that he’d be very interested in battling.

Jim Miller wants Cub Swanson

“I don’t really try to like get hung up on (who I’m going to fight),” Miller told MMA Junkie Radio. “I have preferences. I am a huge, huge fan of Cub Swanson. I would love to fight that guy. I know he’d be coming up in weight class. I think it’d be a fight that would get some draw. (He’s) super dangerous. If there’s time on the clock, he’s fighting hard. He’s not giving up.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I would love that fight. I don’t know what his schedule looks like. I don’t know what his body’s like. I don’t like asking for people at certain times because I don’t know what the f*ck they’re dealing with or if they’ve got other fights and all that stuff.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who on earth would turn down Jim Miller vs Cub Swanson? We certainly wouldn’t.