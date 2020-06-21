Jim Miller Submits Roosevelt Roberts With Armbar – UFC Vegas 3 Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Vegas 3 main card at the Apex facility is a catchweight bout between Jim Miller and Roosevelt Roberts.

Round 1: Roberts slips on a kick and has Miller in his guard. Roberts attempts a submission as he explodes but Miller remains in control in half guard. Miller looks to transition to full guard. Roberts explodes and escapes but finds himself in an armbar attempt from Miller. He defends well initially but eventually gets submitted!

Official result: Jim Miller defeats Roosevelt Roberts via armbar submission (R1, 2:25).