Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo In The Works To Headline UFC’s June 13 Event

Eye, Calvillo To Headline June 13 Show

A women’s flyweight encounter between former title challenger Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo is set to headline the UFC’s upcoming June 13 event.

That’s according to an initial report from ESPN stating that both fighters have agreed to the bout. The event isn’t official as of yet while there isn’t any word on a location or venue either.

However, if sports are to resume in Nevada amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that it will take place at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Eye is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araújo in December. It marked a return to the win column for the Ohio native following her devastating second-round headkick knockout defeat to Valentina Shevchenko in their women’s flyweight title fight last June. She had previously won her three flyweight fights leading up to the Shevchenko setback.

As for Calvillo, her last outing was in December as well when she fought Marina Rodriguez to a majority decision draw in a women’s strawweight bout. The Team Alpha Male fighter notably missed weight for that fight prompting her to make the move up to 125 pounds. In total, she is 5-1-1 with the UFC since making her debut in 2017.

More fights are expected to be announced in the coming days for the June 13 event.

What do you make of Eye and Calvillo headlining the show?