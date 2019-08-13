Jessica Eye Returns At UFC 245 After Head Kick KO Loss

Spread the word!













Jessica Eye will return to the Octagon at UFC 245 on December 14 to take on Viviane Araujo, the promotion announced.

Eye is coming off of a devastating head kick knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 in June when she fought for the title. There, Eye was a massive underdog and couldn’t get anything of much going.

Before the Shevchenko fight, she beat Katlyn Chooakgian by split-decision at UFC 231 to become the number one contender. She is currently 3-1 in the flyweight division and is ranked number one in the weight class.

Araujo, meanwhile, is coming off of her UFC flyweight debut where she beat Alexis Davis by decision. The win put her into the top-10 of the division. Before the win over Davis, the 32-year-old made her UFC debut on short notice when she took on Talita Bernardo at UFC 237 at bantamweight, two weight-classes up from where she has been fighting.

UFC 245 goes down on December 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As of this writing, Eye vs. Araujo is the only fight that has been announced for the card. We’ll keep you updated as more bouts are announced for the event.

What do you think about the matchup between Eye and Araujo at 125 pounds?