To kick start the main card, Jessica Andrade takes on Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight bout.

The UFC 266 main card starts now! Andrade looks to get back in the win column after losing her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. Calvillo also looks to get a win after losing her last fight to Katlyn Chookagian.

Let’s see who gets back in the win column!

Round 1: The two meet in the middle of the octagon. Andrade hits a low kick. Andrade stalks Calvilo and hits another leg kick. Calvillo tries a head kick, misses. Andrade hits with a powerful right hook. Calvillo then answers with a leg kick. Andrade continues to stalk Calvillo. Calvillo gets hit with a huge right hand. Calvillo continues to circle left to Andrades power hand. Andrade lands a couple left hooks. Calvillo is landing, but not with the same power of Andrade. Andrade swarms Calvillo with a few hooks. Calvillo circles away from Andrade to the middle of the octagon. Both fighters are utilizing leg kicks. Calvllo continues to work the jab, but not very clean or powerful. Andrade cracks her with a huge uppercut and hook. She swarms Calvillo with a flurry of right hooks and uppercuts. Herb Dean calls the fight with less than 10 seconds in the first round.

Official Result: Jessica Andrade Via TKO – Round 1 (4:54)