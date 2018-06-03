Jessica Aguilar Issues Statement On Being Pulled From UFC Utica Over Chapped Lips

Jessica Aguilar has addressed being pulled from the UFC Utica event.

It’s been well documented that Aguilar was slated to fight Jodie Esquibel in a women’s strawweight bout as part of the Fight Pass preliminary card for the UFC Utica event this past weekend (June 1, 2018) at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Just an hour before the event went live on the promotion’s streaming service, it was revealed that the New York State Athletic Commission decided to scrap the fight despite giving the thumbs up the previous day due to Aguilar having chapped lips.

After the event had concluded, Aguilar took to her official Instagram account to issue a statement on being pulled from the event by writing the following in the caption of a video that she posted:

“Hey guys! Here’s a little update on the BS that went down today right before my fight. I am super disappointed and heartbroken, this is the second fight in a row canceled. I want to clear things up. The commission had a concern regarding my lips and my use of chapstick during the physical exam prior to weigh-ins so they requested that I be cleared by a dermatologist. So right after weigh-ins the commission rush me to get clearance which I was granted by the dermatologist. But tonight, at the arena, the commission struck again and canceled the fight. You can’t reason with this commission, it kinda felt personal. ‬I am hopeful the @UFC will rebook our fight ASAP.”

Obviously, this is a weird situation and there’s a good chance that the UFC will book this women’s strawweight bout once again at an upcoming event.

Time will tell how the Las Vegas-based promotion handles the booking of these two fighters.