Former top UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens calls out his old foe Conor McGregor to a boxing match.

@TheNotoriousMMA your brittle bones ready to throw heat? Name the place and time, u can have the steroids because I know u got wobbly legs in the late rounds 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vLSQoX7y0O — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 2, 2023

The 36-year-old MMA veteran had a long lasting UFC resume which reigned between 2007-2021.

Unfortunately for Jeremy Stephens, although he was a talented fighter, he gained an immense amount of fame for being on the wrong end of a verbal exchange with McGregor.

This exchange between McGregor and Stephens took place during a UFC 205 press conference and has become perhaps the most famous sound bite in UFC history.

Stephens has never shied away from an opponent, facing the likes of Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and several other killers in the UFC.

‘Lil Heathen’ has an astounding total of 50 career MMA fights, with 19 knockouts to support his claims as a heavy hitter.

Jeremy Stephens is currently signed for PFL, and he has had an average start under their organization.

Jeremy Stephens has attempted to rekindle a rivalry with Conor McGregor

He recently called out Jake Paul, who is also signed with the PFL, and he has urged the promotion to book a fight with the social media star.

Paul has become a popular target in the MMA community and he is expected to make his PFL debut later this year.

As for McGregor, he may have only boxed professionally once in his career, but it has generated a significant wave of MMA fighters wanting to pursue matches in the ring.

McGregor recently concluded his filming of TUF 31 with rival coach Michael Chandler.

The Notorious one has stated several times since the mega fight with Floyd Mayweather that he will surely feature in a boxing ring at least once more before he steps away from combat sports.

Not much has been said between McGregor and Stephens since their viral encounter in 2016, but Stephens is persistent and will likely continue to take shots at the Irishman until he gets an answer.