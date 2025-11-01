Jeremiah Wells Outworks Themba Gorimbo for Big Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Jeremiah Wells outworked Themba Gorimbo, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory at UFC Vegas 110 on Saturday.

Gorimbo came out immediately looking to flex his ground game. He worked Wells down to the mat and moved into full mount. Wells ultimately fought his way back up, but not before surrendering more than three and a half minutes of control time to Dwayne Johnson’s favorite fighter.

Gorimbo went back to the grappling in round two, but nearly found himself in a guillotine choke. After fending off the attempt, Gorimbo settled into his opponent’s guard.

Before long, Wells worked his way upright once again, nearly cinching in a d’arce choke. Again, Gorimbo defended, but found himself with his back to the mat, surrendering a takedown to Wells with nearly two minutes to go in the stanza. Wells moved into the mount while fishing for an arm triangle, but the fence prevented him from getting the proper positioning.

In the end, Gorimbo survived the round and even reversed positions in the closing seconds, but Wells’ late-round performance was seemingly enough to tie up the fight 19-19.

Gorimbo went back to the well (no pun intended) once again in the third, but it was Wells who’d end up on top, resuming his full mount and looking to lock in an arm triangle. Gorimbo avoided being submitted, but surrendered much of the third round, and thus the fight, to Wells.

Official Result: Jeremiah Wells def. Themba Gorimbo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo at UFC Vegas 110: