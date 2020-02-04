Jeff Novitzky: Jon Jones Is The Most Tested Athlete I’ve Ever Seen

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the most tested athlete ever according to UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky. The above statement was made via social media in which he also confirmed ‘Bones’ was subjected to 42 separate tests throughout 2019. Speaking on Twitter, he said.

“In 2019, @JonnyBones was subject to 42 no-notice drug tests by 3 separate entities (USADA, CSAC and NSAC). In my 20 years experience in the anti-doping world, this is the highest volume of yearly tests that I have ever seen on one athlete, in any sport.”

The 205lb champion Jones fights Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this weekend. Ahead of the fight he took time out to speak to MMA Junkie and react to this news during a pre-fight conference call, he said.

“At one point in 2019, I did almost 30 drug tests with USADA alone. I also had two other drug testing agencies that were drug testing me. With USADA alone, I was one of the most heavily drug-tested athletes in all of sports. Include in the other agencies, the Nevada Athletic Commission and the California State Athletic Commission, I know for a fact no one has been drug tested more than me. What that shows is that I’m willing to prove this whole situation I was in was never intentional. I think it’s proof I had nothing to hide. It also proves my willingness to try to make things easier for fighters in the future.

“At the end of the day, fighters know there’s an allowance of how much you have in your body, Jones continued. “That’s something I was able to help fight for through all of my hours in the courtroom. Because of me, USADA doesn’t go out and disclose people’s test unless they go out and know exactly what’s going on, which (can) stain people’s reputation. This whole situation damaged my situation tremendously. I feel like the only way I can make it right is being totally transparent with the fans (and) with the drug testers. I’ll tell you what. People with things to hide, they don’t submit themselves to that level of drug testing. I think that’ll help with my reputation over time.”

