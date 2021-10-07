‘Nitetrain’ wants to be must-watch television for fight fans.

Jared’ Nitetrain’ Gooden returns to the octagon for the fourth time this weekend. He didn’t have the best start to his UFC career, losing his first two via unanimous decision; however, he made his presence known in his last fight. At UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland in July, he knocked out Niklas Stolze in just over a minute.

It was the performance that he had been looking for. Before making it to the UFC, Gooden was a finisher. He racked up seven knockouts, and six submissions in his 17 wins, only going to the judge’s scorecards four times.

‘Nitetrain’ is an exciting fighter, and he wants more of the fans to realize it. He actually wants to get to the point in his career where fans stop what they are doing to watch him fight.

“I’m one of those fighters that go in to kill the guy, and I have 15 minutes to get it done. That’s the difference between me and everybody else; I don’t want to just get the job done; I want to finish. I want fans to stop what they’re doing when they know I’m on the card,” Gooden told reporters during UFC Vegas 39 media day. “They’ll be like ‘oh, Jared’ Nitetrain’ is fighting? Stop it!”

Gooden would tell the media that he was at a wedding for his friend, but he and his fight buddies were too busy watching the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.

“I want fans to do that for me; you know what I mean? I was at a wedding, my boy [was getting married] and I’m there watching the fight. I want fans to do that for me. That is the bar I set for myself,” Gooden said.

Well, he has the perfect matchup for fans to stare at their television. He fights Randy Brown in the co-main event, and both men have more than ten finishes between them.

Are you excited for Jared Gooden vs. Randy Brown??