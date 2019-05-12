Jared Cannonier Isn’t Buying Excuses Of Anderson Silva’s Injury

Spread the word!













Jared Cannonier won’t let Anderson Silva’s knee injury (watch it) take away from the biggest win of his career last night at UFC 237.

It was a brutal inside leg kick that ended Silva’s night at 4:47 of the first round last night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The kick landed on the back side of Silva’s right knee, caused the former champ to wilt. For all intents and purposes, the fight was over at that point.

However, “The Spider” is claiming that the injury he suffered in last night’s co-main event was an injury he had been dealing with leading up to this fight. Cannonier is not buying it.

“What kind of injury was it?” Cannonier asked during the post-fight news conference at Jeunesse Arena (via MMA Junkie). “Did he have just a boo-boo on his leg, or was it a bruise, or was something torn? I don’t know. Nobody knows. It is what it is. I went in there and did my job.”

His Own Injury

Injuries are a part of the game as Cannonier explained. He even pointed out a rib injury that he was dealing with before flying to Brazil.

“A lot of people came in here with injuries,” Cannonier said. “The Thursday before I came here, I displaced my ribs. And I got kicked twice by Anderson, three times by Anderson, you know? So, I didn’t know his leg was injured. I’m just doing my job. If he had an injured leg, he shouldn’t be fighting. You know what I’m saying? But that’s Anderson Silva, he can get in there and continue and do what he’s done.”

Not Buying Any Excuses

During his post-fight interview, Cannonier stood in the center of the Octagon and did not back down from the hostile Brazilian crowd. Although he didn’t mean any disrespect, the “Killa Gorilla” knew what was coming.

“I guess I sort of provoked it by winning,” Cannonier said. “Also by doing that little ear thing, but they already was booing as I was walking out. I didn’t let it get to me. I just responded, sort of like poking the bear. But there’s no animosity toward anybody, you know what I’m saying? I think the crowd booed a lot more because I sort of provoked it a little bit with the ear thing and also some immaturity just sort of let it go and ride and ride. I expected as much. It wasn’t my intent to aggravate anymore or antagonize or anything like that.”

Still, Cannonier doesn’t want to hear excuses for why he won.

“I’m not going to say his leg was injured, and that’s why I won,” Cannonier said. “No, I kicked him in the leg, and that’s why I won.”