“I’m Ready to Beat Him Again” – Jan Blachowicz Wants Alex Pereira in His Comeback

Jan Blachowicz is still a little salty over his loss to Alex Pereira.

Through five fights in the light heavyweight division, ‘Poatan’ has looked damn near unstoppable, but if there’s one man who came close to besting the Brazilian boogeyman, it was Blachowicz.

Welcoming Pereira to the division in July 2023, Blachowicz largely leaned on his world-class wrestling, but ultimately came up short on the scorecards, suffering a razor-close split decision loss. In the eyes of two judges, Pereira’s strike total of 112 to Blachowicz’s 82 was enough to negate the Polish powerhouse’s seven and a half minutes of control time throughout the three-round affair.

With Blachowicz set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on March 22 when the promotion heads back to London, he has his sights set on an eventual rematch with Pereira.

“It’s good. A lot of things happened over there without me, so I’m a little bit jealous because, you know, they can fight, but not me,” Blachowicz said during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping. “But now I’m back, you know. Yeah, Pereira is a big star right now. He’s in great form in his career, but, you know, he did a great job over there. A lot of experience he gained in these fights. But, you know, I’m ready to beat him again.”

Jan Blachowicz faces a tough test in his octagon return

But before Blachowicz can get another crack at Pereira, he’ll have to get past rising light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg.

After losing his UFC debut back in 2021, Ulberg has been on an absolute tear, winning seven straight including four first-round finishes over Tafon Nchukwi, Nicolae Negumereanu, Ihor Potiera, and Alonzo Menifield.

For Blachowicz, it’ll be his first time competing since his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291.