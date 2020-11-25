Recently minted undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz is currently gearing up for his first attempted title defence against either middleweight best, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya or the streaking, Glover Teixeira, but that hasn’t prevented him from laying out plans for an eventual showdown with division mover, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.



The Polish finisher earned his spot in a vacant title clash opposite Dominick ‘The Devastator’ Reyes at UFC 253 in September via a first-round knockout win over Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson earlier this yea. Claiming the vacant throne following the heavyweight leap of the above mentioned, Jones, Blachowicz finished common-foe, Reyes with a massive second-round knockout.



Whilst the promotion has announced plans for a ‘superfight’ between champions, Blachowicz and middleweight mover, Adesanya for an event early next year, the emergence of Brazilian veteran, Teixeira via a second-round submission win over Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos has thrown somewhat of a spanner into the works in regards to that potential champion vs. champion matchup.



Blachowicz has previously noted his willingness to matchup with either Adesanya or Teixeira and recently staked his intentions to make a similar leap to heavyweight in pursuit of an evading meeting with former two-time light heavyweight best, Jones.



“I would like to stay in 205(-pounds) a little bit longer,” Blachowicz said during a recent interview with Submission Radio. “But it’s also hard because nobody knows what Jon Jones is doing right now. Even the UFC says that they don’t talk with him about his next fight. So, nobody knows what he’s doing. But, I believe that I will catch him later in heavyweight. I think two more years at 205(-pounds) and then I will go to heavyweight.“



Jones is continuing a rigorous strength and conditioning regiment in order to pack on more mass ahead of a much-anticipated move to the heavyweight division, and it seems he’ll receive a title shot upon his arrival, however, not before an expected rematch between current champion, Stipe Miocic, and one-time title challenger, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou.



Blachowicz continued; questioning the timing behind Jones’ sudden decision to make his often speculated move to the heavyweight ranks, accusing the Jackson Wink MMA staple of doing everything in his power to avoid him.



“He does everything to not fight against me,” Blachowicz said. “So, what can I do? He promised me this fight after [I defeated] Corey Anderson, and after [a] couple of months, he went to heavyweight. What the fu*k?“

“First of all, I have to win against Glover (Teixeira) or Israel (Adesanya), and after this fight, we can talk about Jon Jones,” Blachowicz explained. “I don’t care. I believe I catch him in the future somewhere, at 205(-pounds) or in heavyweight. Or maybe I’ll go in Albuquerque and go to his gym and we do sparring on the mat. But I believe that I have to fight against him somewhere, just for myself.” (H/T BJPENN.com)