Jamahal Hill has defended his stance on being the most successful Dana White Contender Series alum in the UFC, ahead of Sean O’Malley, stating: “facts is facts.”

Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) has produced a slew of UFC talent which has bolstered the ever-growing roster. As DWCS is only a relatively new concept, much of the talent it has produced has not yet had the time to fully develop. However, it has already injected the promotion with a number of young and extremely capable fighters.

Maycee Barber, Ricky Simon, and Geoff Neal are just some names that have come through the DWCS ranks, but No.10 ranked light-heavyweight, Jamahal Hill feels he is the best of the alumni.

This was contended by the highly popular No.13 ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who would argue his case against Hill via social media.

Winning fights again the top fighters in your division let’s start there!! https://t.co/E3Wt7MOk4P — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2022

Featuring recently on The Schmozone, Hill would double down on why he has achieved more than ‘Sugar’ Sean.

“I made the claim that I am the most successful contender series alum,” Hill began. “Which I feel as looking as far as fight resume and things that I’ve done, I felt that was just 100% true.“

“But fans started chiming in and they tagged [Sean] O’Malley and he responded and I responded and then I just saw a video that he responded again. The things he said it in, they’re kinda funny. Don’t get me wrong, I like Sean, whenever Sean fights, I watch but facts is facts.“

Hill shared that although O’Malley may have the following, ‘Sweet Dreams’ fights speak for themselves.

“He was saying fame, who makes more money,” Hill said. “I didn’t know this was a popularity contest, when I was speaking and I made that post, when I said success I was talking about what I’ve done in the job that we’re both in. So when he thinks about that, he has to go to money and he has to go to popularity which we can break all of that down because the reason why Sean O’Malley is actually really popular, he got a leg up from that start.”

Jamahal Hill talking to The Schmo

