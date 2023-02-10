Jamahal Hill warns Alex Pereira from UFC light heavyweight move: ‘He should focus on Israel Adesanya’

Undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has warned current middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira from a much-rumored move to 205lbs in pursuit of a second Octagon title – claiming the Brazilian still has his hands firmly full ahead of his April title rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Hill, who minted himself as the undisputed light heavyweight champion back in January of this year, became the first Dana White’s Contender Series product to strike UFC gold – taking out former champion, Glover Teixeira in Brazil in a unanimous decision victory.

As for Pereira, the teammate of the now-retired, Teixeira, is slated to headline UFC 287 on April 8. from the Miami Dade Center in Miami, Florida in an immediate championship rematch against Adesanya.

Landing undisputed middleweight gold back in November at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo striker, Pereira stopped Adesanya with a stunning fifth round standing TKO triumph, handing the latter his first loss at the middleweight limit in professional mixed martial arts.

Jamahal Hill warns Alex Pereira from light heavyweight title pursuit

Initially linked with an effort at avenging training partner, Teixeira’s homecoming loss to Hill following UFC 283 – Pereira has now been continually warned from making the light heavyweight division move, with Hill claiming he still has a tough opponent awaiting him in the form of Adesanya.

“I think he [Alex Pereira] should really focus on Izzy (Israel Adesanya) because he was getting his ass whooped for a good majority of that fight last time before he won,” Jamahal Hill told The Schmo during a recent interview.

“He had some things happen for him [Israel Adesanya], like the leg check at the end,” Jamahal Hill. “I think if Izzy just throws hands – just box him; just be quick and outbox him – he’ll win.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Undefeated in his last four Octagon outings, en route to his light heavyweight title victory, Hill defeated the trio of Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos with strikes – ahead of his Rio de Janeiro coronation against Teixeira.