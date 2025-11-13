Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua a ‘Done Deal’ for December 19 on Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is coming before the end of 2025.

After an initial report from Ring Magazine, a bout between Paul and the former unified heavyweight world champion is officially a “done deal” with the two scheduled to square off on Friday, December 19. According to Mike Coppinger, the bout will be a professional heavyweight fight, not an exhibition.

Paul was originally set to face WBA lightweight titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Friday; however, the fight was ultimately canceled after Davis became the subject of new domestic violence accusations. Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, accused the boxing star of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an alleged incident at a strip club on October 27.

Rossel alleges that Davis attacked her in the back room of the club before dragging her through the back exit and assaulting her in the parking garage. Rossel said she was a victim of domestic violence on multiple occasions during her five-month relationship with Davis prior to the incident.

It is far from the first time that Davis has been accused of domestic violence.

As for Paul’s new opponent, Anthony Joshua has not competed since suffering a brutal fifth-round knockout loss against Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Before that, the Olympic gold medalist won four straight, including a KO against former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this year, Joshua underwent elbow surgery. He’s been recovering ever since.

According to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, it will be one of the Watford native’s biggest career paydays.

“It would be up there with the biggest payday of his career,” Hearn told iFL TV. “I think Jake Paul is mad for even considering fighting Anthony Joshua. There isn’t anyone in our shoes who wouldn’t take it. I’m sorry.”

On the flip side, ‘The Problem Child’ has won six in a row, including back-to-back victories over former world champions ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Will Paul add another ex-titleholder to his resume before 2025 comes to a close? Maybe, but the oddsmakers certainly don’t seem to think so.