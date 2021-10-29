The highly-anticipated boxing match between the controversial YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been booked for Dec. 18 in Tampa, FL, after reports surfaced early Friday.

This will be a matchup of two undefeated boxers to wrap up the sport’s incredible year in 2021. Both Paul and Fury are looking for another win after earning wins on the same fight card earlier this year.

Paul is coming off of arguably the most impressive win of his young boxing career over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, earning the split-decision win in front of the hometown crowd in Cleveland, OH. Fury earned a victory early on in the night against former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

Now, the two boxing rivals will square off as Paul and Fury look to settle their beef in the boxing ring. Just minutes after their last fights in Cleveland, Paul and Fury’s teams got into a bit of a scuffle backstage, which nearly sparked an all-out brawl between the two young boxers.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury booked for Dec. 18 Showtime PPV

Paul vs. Fury will take place over eight rounds at a weight of 192 pounds. Paul took to social media shortly after the fight was announced to promote the upcoming bout.

“Pucker up, [Tommy],” Paul tweeted. “It’s time to kiss your last name and your family’s boxing legacy goodbye. Dec. 18th I’m changing this wanker’s name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady.”

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

The buildup to Paul vs. Fury is sure to be entertaining. Both clearly don’t like each other, and Fury isn’t a fan of Paul’s antics in and out of the ring. He recently called Paul’s win over Woodley ’embarrassing’.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 10 and there’s no word yet on when the first pre-fight press conference will take place.

What is your early prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?