Is Jake Paul Scared of Tommy Fury? Boxing Insider Thinks KSI Is the Right Fight

Jake Paul isn’t interested in taking risks with his boxing career.

While some would argue that Paul has helped the sport bring in a new generation of fans, boxing purists suggest that ‘The Problem Child’ has done nothing but make a mockery of the ‘sweet science’ with his borderline freakshow fights against past-their-prime boxing and MMA stars.

But whichever side of the fence you find yourself on, there’s no denying that Paul has found success in the sport. Albeit a carefully curated success that allows for little risk.

Former Boxing Champion calls for Jake Paul to take a risk and fight KSI

During a recent interview courtesy of CardPlayer.com, former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew spoke about Paul’s tendency to pick fights that he’s practically guaranteed to win, and the fighters he’s desperately trying to avoid.

“Jake Paul ain’t making matches to lose. Whoever Jake Paul’s fighting, he’s going to beat. There’s a reason why he doesn’t want to go anywhere near Carl Froch. There’s a reason why he isn’t facing Tommy Fury. I’d like to see him fight JJ, KSI. I think KSI has so much ability athletically as a specimen. If he’s taught correctly. I think he’ll be the best at the MisFits bunch.”

Paul, of course, did fight Tommy Fury back on February 26, 2023. On that night, ‘The Problem Child’ suffered his first and only career loss, surrendering a split decision to ‘TNT’ in Riyadh. While there were talks of an immediate rematch, the sequel scrap never came to fruition.

Instead, Paul went back to what he knows best — beating up ex-UFC stars. Since then, he’s moved on to past-their-prime boxers, taking out ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in a fight that drew record numbers, but ultimately failed to live up to the hype. Next, ‘The Problem Child’ will face former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim.