It wouldn’t be a Conor McGregor defeat without Jake Paul rubbing it in and trolling the Irishman.

Dustin Poirier won his trilogy with McGregor after a first-round TKO win in the UFC 264 headliner last night. Of course, unlike in the second fight, McGregor wasn’t knocked out cold this time as a broken tibia suffered towards the end of the first is what led to the end of the fight.

Regardless, it was a loss nonetheless for the former two-weight champion who now has just one win in his last four outings. One person who was in attendance was Paul who has long called for a boxing match with McGregor.

He was even trolling McGregor going into the Poirier trilogy and that only continued after UFC 264.

“SLEEPY MCGREGOR !!

“My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer even offered to send Poirier his necklace of McGregor.

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



Poirier responded on Sunday:

“Send it over”

To which, Paul responded with another dig at McGregor:

“gotchu you want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it?”

gotchu



Did Poirier and Paul just become best friends?