Jake Paul has weighed in on the ongoing social media war between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The trouble started when Fury applauded Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s career but has since dissolved into out-right insults.

‘Notorious’ took issue with Fury praising his arch-nemesis and took aim at the WBC heavyweight champion during UFC 271.

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da, what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace tw*t U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas [B.S.],” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet referencing the occasion where Fury stood by aimlessly as Billy Joe Saunders’ dad jumped a barrier to come to his aid and was roughly accosted by security.

“come back when u win a fight mush,” Fury replied. “& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.”

“@TheNotoriousMMA has done more tapping then MJ,s old dance shoes,” Fury later added.

Jake Paul Calls On Conor McGregor To Help Improve MMA Fighter Pay

After his beef with Fury died down, McGregor took a moment to congratulate his management company for negotiating the two best deals in MMA history.

“Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the ufc roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency. @10ParadigmSports! Congrats to all my team and a big congrats last night Israel.”

Paul quickly pointed out that Fury earns more money than McGregor and Adesanya before calling on the Irishman to help his fellow MMA fighters get paid better.

“Indeed well deserved for Izzy but but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare?”

Do you think Jake Paul has a point? Should Conor McGregor be leading the charge when it comes to fighter pay?

