Jake Paul just made it clear he doesn’t need boxing’s blessing. Heading into the Anthony Joshua Bout, he’s playing by his own rules.

When asked whether the Anthony Joshua fight would finally earn him respect from the boxing community, Jake Paul’s response was unambiguous. Rather than view the December 19 heavyweight clash as a path to redemption, the YouTuber-turned-boxer signaled that boxing’s established gatekeepers hold little significance for him.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t really care. I don’t even know who the boxing community is to be honest. Like who are they? I don’t know. Where are they? I don’t know. I don’t really know who these people are. And it doesn’t matter. This fight is bigger than boxing. So boxing’s a small inkling of the fans that will tune in.”

Jake Paul Does Not Care About the Boxing Community

The remark encapsulates Paul‘s philosophy heading into what most observers consider the biggest test of his boxing career. At 28 years old, Paul carries a record of 12 wins and 1 loss, with 7 knockouts. His path to Joshua has been unconventional, built on victories against retired MMA fighters, aging celebrities, and athletes transitioning from other sports. Joshua, by contrast, is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and someone widely viewed as a legitimate world-class boxer.

The scheduled eight-round contest on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami marks a significant departure from Paul’s typical opposition profile. Unlike his previous heavyweight effort last November against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, this fight is sanctioned as a professional bout with standard 10-ounce gloves and three-minute rounds. Joshua, now 36 years old, hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. He remains a formidable opponent, carrying 28 wins with 25 knockouts against Paul’s relatively thin resume.

Paul’s comment about the boxing community carries particular weight given his historical relationship with boxing’s establishment. Earlier in his career, around 2021, Paul publicly stated his desire for the boxing community to embrace him fully. I would love the boxing community to fully embrace me,” he told media outlets before his Tyron Woodley fight. His trajectory since then has been complicated by criticism that he’s cherry-picked opponents, bypassed traditional boxing hierarchies through streaming platforms, and prioritized spectacle over substance.

The shift in tone heading into December signals something different. Rather than seeking acceptance from traditional boxing institutions, promoters, sanctioning bodies, journalists, and established analysts, Paul appears to be framing this fight as validation on his own terms. Success against Joshua, in his calculation, wouldn’t be measured by grudging respect from boxing insiders but by proving he can compete at the highest level while maintaining his commercial dominance.

The size and experience gap between the fighters is undeniable. Joshua towers over Paul by nearly five inches and outweighs him by approximately 45 pounds. Joshua’s contract stipulates a 245-pound weight limit, while Paul typically competes in the 200-pound cruiserweight range. The weight disparity has generated safety concerns within boxing circles, though the Florida athletic commission approved the bout after reviewing medical clearances and fighter histories.

Yet Paul’s comment about the boxing community suggests he’s already moved past seeking validation from that world. Whether that posture survives a knockout loss on December 19 remains an open question.