Imane Khelif: Jake Paul offers to sign Italian boxer after loss to intersex Olympic boxer “not against a man”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has given his thoughts on the Olympics controversy surrounding Imane Khelif and Angela Carini.

For those who don’t know, Imane Khelif has been permitted to compete in women’s boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics. This is despite an outcry following news that she had tested for elevated levels of testosterone, as well as reports that she has XY chromosomes.

Imane Khelif, who was born a woman, defeated Angela Carini in less than a minute during their showdown earlier this week when Carini opted to wave the fight off following a stiff shot to the nose.

The aforementioned Jake Paul decided to weigh in with the following social media post.

To Angela Carini although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard, to show the world your talents on a fair platform and not against a man.



Jake responds to Imane Khelif controversy

“Internet help this find her.”

The Italian hasn’t responded to this offer as of yet, but it would certainly serve as a big opportunity for her to show the world what she can do.

At this moment in time, it certainly seems as if the IOC is going to stand by their decision to allow Khelif to compete.

Image via: AP

While many have taken exception to the idea that she should be allowed to fight, there’s certainly been a great deal of abuse thrown around online in both directions. For the sake of the competition, the hope is that there will be some kind of resolution sooner rather than later.

For the time being, it seems as if this is casting quite a shadow over the Games – and that looks set to continue with Lin Yu-ting also taking part under a similar set of circumstances.