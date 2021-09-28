Jake Paul doesn’t appear to be very impressed by Tyron Woodley‘s “I love Jake Paul” tattoo that he recently got earlier this week after days and weeks of anticipation.

Paul and Woodley came to a loosely-made agreement on a rematch if Woodley would get the tattoo, which he shared on his social media and got it on his middle finger. Woodley has been calling for a rematch with Paul ever since their boxing match last month.

Despite Woodley getting the tattoo and posting it on his Instagram, as promised, Paul didn’t seem to think much of it as he posted an immediate reaction on his YouTube channel.

“No way did a grown-ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’,” Paul said in a recent video. “This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo,” he then pulled a small post-it note out of his mouth that read “I love you too”.

Paul has turned his attention towards Tommy Fury in recent weeks for his next boxing match, although contract negotiations have appeared to stall after Fury allegedly turned down a $1 million fight contract. Now, Woodley has continued to push for an immediate rematch after his split-decision loss to Paul last month.

The tattoo idea surfaced after the two of them made a bet leading up to their fight, with the loser of the bout agreeing to get an “I love” tattoo followed up by the winner’s name. Woodley appeared to have come close to earning a stoppage win after stunning Paul in the fourth round and nearly knocking him off his feet on the ropes.

Woodley was easily Paul’s biggest challenge in the boxing ring, after knockouts over former NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren. Time will tell as to whether or not we’ll ever see Paul and Woodley square off once again in the ring.

Do you think we’ll see Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul 2?