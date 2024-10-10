Jake Paul confident in victory over Alex Pereira: ‘1000% certain’ after Rountree’s fight

Polarizing puncher, Jake Paul claims he is “1000% certain” of beating UFC superstar, Alex Pereira in a future matchup — off the back of the Brazilian’s stunning fourth round knockout win over Khalil Rountree in Utah earlier this month.

Paul, who improved to 10-1 as a professional boxer earlier this year, managed to hit double-digit wins in his fleeting career, courtesy of a sixth round TKO win over former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry in the summer.

And booked to return next month in a highly-scrutinized heavyweight headliner with former world champion puncher, Mike Tyson, Ohio native, Paul actually staked a claim for a pairing with former two-division titleholder, Pereira — poking fun at his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion.

Jake Paul now “certain” he beats Alex Pereira in boxing match

Off the back of Pereira’s knockout of title chaser, Rountree at UFC 307 — which came as his third consecutive successful title defense at 205lbs in the space of just seven months, Paul has claimed he is now “certain” of success against the Sao Paulo striker in a future fight.

“1000% [certain] I would beat him (Alex Pereira),” Jake Paul told Adin Ross during a recent interview. “That’s the thing is, (Khalil) Rountree actually kind of exposed that he doesn’t have a high volume output, he doesn’t like body shots and in MMA, Pereira would rip my head off but boxing is a completely different sport and the pace of it and the style of it.”

He has holes, right,” Jake Paul explained. “I mean, Rountree rocked him, hurt him and a couple of times to the body, but didn’t follow up on it so if anything, this fight showed me, yes, Alex Pereira is great but I know I would beat him in a boxing match. And I still would love to make that happen.”