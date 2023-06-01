Off the back of his one-sided UFC on ABC 4 victory against Jairzinho Rozenstruik just last month, promotional-perfect heavyweight contender, Jailton Almeida is slated to make his Octagon return on home soil at a UFC Fight Night event in Brazil on November 4.

As per an initial report from MMA Junkie, Jailton Almeida, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, is slated to headline a UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo billed event on November 4. – taking on heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes in his second consecutive main event tilt under the promotion’s banner.

Jailton Almeida continued his promotional-perfect run in April

Almeida, who improved to 19-2 as a professional last month, also earned the #9 rank in the official heavyweight pile, taking out the aforenoted common-foe, Rozenstruik in a one-sided opening round rear-naked choke win over the Suriname native in Charlotte, North Carolina.

JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 😤 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/qft905AkH3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

As for Blaydes, the perennial heavyweight contender headlined UFC Vegas 71 in April, seeing his impressive winning run come to a crashing halt in a dominant first round knockout loss against the surging, Sergei Pavlovich at the UFC Apex facility.

Almeida, a supreme Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert, racked up consecutive win number five under the UFC banner since his promotional debut last year with his victory over Rozenstruik in Charlotte last month.

Prior to that, the Brazilian had turned in a second round ground strikes TKO win against Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 in his native Brazil, stopping another common-opponent in a Rio de Janeiro main card outing.

Initially calling for a fight with Australian knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa off the back of his success against Rozenstruik in April, it appears the promotion are working toward a UFC homecoming for Jailton Almeida against Blaydes instead.

17-4(1) as a professional, Blaydes, the current #4 ranked contender had enjoyed a run of three consecutive victories against Rozenstruik, Chris Daukaus, and Tom Aspinall prior to his knockout flurry loss to Pavlovich just over a month ago.

Making his Octagon bow back in April 2016, Blaydes has gone on to secure notable heavyweight wins over Alexander Volkov, former champion, Junior dos Santos, and former championship challengers, Mark Hunt, and Alistair Overeem to name a few.