Jack Jenkins Roars Back into the Win Column, Overwhelms Ramon Taveras – UFC Perth Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras - UFC Perth Highlights

Jack Jenkins continued his impressive run at UFC Perth, scoring a dominant decision victory over Ramon Tavares.

After coming up short in his last outing against Gabriel Santos, Jenkins looked as sharp as ever, picking apart Tavares throughout their three-round affair, landing him back in the win column in impressive fashion.

Official Result: Jack Jenkins def. Ramon Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

With the win, ‘Phar’ improved his record inside the Octagon to 4-2 and moved to 14-4 overall in his mixed martial arts career.

As for his opponent, Tavares fell to 1-2 under the UFC banner, 10-4 overall. He is now sitting on back-to-back losses for the first time in his MMA career.

Check out highlights from Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras at UFC Perth:

