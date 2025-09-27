Jack Jenkins Roars Back into the Win Column, Overwhelms Ramon Taveras – UFC Perth Highlights
Jack Jenkins continued his impressive run at UFC Perth, scoring a dominant decision victory over Ramon Tavares.
After coming up short in his last outing against Gabriel Santos, Jenkins looked as sharp as ever, picking apart Tavares throughout their three-round affair, landing him back in the win column in impressive fashion.
Official Result: Jack Jenkins def. Ramon Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
With the win, ‘Phar’ improved his record inside the Octagon to 4-2 and moved to 14-4 overall in his mixed martial arts career.
As for his opponent, Tavares fell to 1-2 under the UFC banner, 10-4 overall. He is now sitting on back-to-back losses for the first time in his MMA career.