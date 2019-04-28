Jack Hermansson vs. Jacare Souza Full Fight Video Highlights

Rising middleweight star Jack Hermansson scored a huge upset by defeating veteran Jacare Souza in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Short-notice replacement Hermansson had spent the week leading up the fight claiming he wanted to test Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Jacare on the ground. But he wasn’t lying, as he hit Jacare with a clipping combo early. He then went for his patented arm-in guillotine.

Watch it via the UFC here:

Hermansson kept up his vaunted top game in the second, dominating the action with ground and pound:

But in the third, Jacare came back strong with his powerful body work:

Yet while Hermansson appeared to be fading in the third, he rebounded in the later rounds. ‘The Joker’ unleashed more pinpoint shots, throwing 460 total before ending the fight with a late takedown: