Jack Hermansson Vows To Make Statement Against Jacare Souza

Jack Hermansson vows to make a statement when he steps into the Octagon against UFC middleweight title contender “Jacare” Souza.

The two fighters will headline the upcoming UFC Fort Lauderdale event this coming Saturday night in a middleweight showdown. This was a short-notice fight for Hermansson but that isn’t hurting his confidence coming into the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career.

This comes after Hermansson beat David Branch just 28 days ago. This fighter wants to be a top contender and a win over Souza should get the job done.

“David Branch was respected and ‘Jacare’ is probably even more respected,” Hermansson told MMA Junkie. “He’s known as one of the best guys in the division and one of the best grapplers in the sport. I think a win over him should be a statement.”

“I don’t got any promises at all,” Hermansson said. “‘Jacare’ is a really legit opponent. He’s super, super dangerous. There is only the best guys in the division that have been able to beat him, and if I beat him I think I’m one of the best guys in the division. I’m going to do it and I’m going to show everybody that I belong here, that I belong at the top and a title shot will come eventually.”

UFC Fort Lauderdale is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.