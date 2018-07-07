Israel Adesanya vs. Brad Tavares Full Fight Video Highlights

A potential star was set to rise when touted middleweight prospect Israel Adesanya met longtime vet Brad Tavares in the main event of last night’s (Fri., July 6, 2018) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27 Finale from the Pearl Theatre in Paradise, Nevada.

And when the dust settled, Adesanya had proved why he rates as one of the UFC’s biggest prospects by impressively dominating the No. 8-ranked middleweight in the UFC from pillar to post.

“The Last Stylebender” looked nothing short of amazing with his varied striking offense, landing fast low and body kicks, laser-like punches, and vicious Muay Thai knees and elbows for five full rounds. Tavares could mount little offense, throwing several wild shots and missing on all but 1 of his unofficial 11 takedown attempts.

Adesanya started his parade of massive significant strikes by nailing Tavares with a body kick that appeared to rock him momentarily:

Adesanya then wobbled Tavares with a sharp two-punch combination featuring an exclamation point of a right hand:

Finally, “The Last Stylebender” scored with a move that looked like it was straight out Anderson Silva’s playbook, grabbing Tavares’ wrist and hitting him with a perfect short elbow that gave him a nasty cut for the rest of the fight:

Adesanya was then declared the clear-cut winner in by far his biggest UFC fight to stay undefeated and continue his rise up to the top of the UFC 185-pound class: