Israel Adesanya has warned his UFC 253 opponent, Paulo Costa against trying “something stupid” during fight week.

The Brazilian middleweight contender and Adesanya have been going back-and-forth in an intensifying beef which is due to be settled at UFC 253 on September 26. However, both men will have to get through fight week without the animosity reach boiling point which seems a tough task at this point.

Speaking to Submission Radio Adesanya warned Costa against a fight week altercation saying he will have his gang with him.

“He’s not going to have enough energy to do shit,” Adesanya said. He’ll be sucked out, dry to the bone. He’ll probably be pretty quiet, I’m assuming. Or he’ll say something and then shut up. But if we run into each other, I don’t care if he wants to throw down, we can throw down. I have my whole crew with me. I’ll have the gang gang with me”

“You don’t understand. I’ve got the gang with me. So, if he wants to try something stupid with white glasses and fucking cringe King whoever, bring it. My gang versus your gang. But I’d rather whoop his ass in the cage. So, he better not try something stupid.”

On fight night Asdesanya expects to take his UFC profile to the next level by picking up a highlight-reel knockout over the unbeaten Brazilian, he said.

“It’s what the last fight should have been, and it’s going to push me into the next level of a stratosphere, the way I finish this guy. Cause I’m telling you, I had plans for the last fight. I really… I put my money where my mouth is, put it that way – allegedly. But things happened, things happened, and this fight is gonna be what I expected it to be. I’ve never been in a boring fight in my life. That was my first one and last one. So, this fight I’m gonna pick up where I left off. I needed a dip in my story, and that was the dip in my story. So, now we move on, on and on.”

