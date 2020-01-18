Israel Adesanya Questions Paulo Costa’s Quick Recovery (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya decided to poke some fun at Paulo Costa for his reported quick recovery.

Costa was initially slated to challenge Adesanya for the 185-pound strap next. However, he suffered a torn bicep and required surgery that was reported to keep him on the shelf for a while.

As a result, Adesanya would turn his attention to Yoel Romero with both fighters showing an interest in facing each other next. UFC president Dana White also liked the matchup but recently revealed a hold-up was because Costa remained an option.

That would have meant “The Eraser” had a quick recovery — something Adesanya had a hard time believing as he posted a video on social media:

“I want to know something,” Adesanya said in the video. “How do you get over a nine-month possible bicep injury in three months?”

He then ended the video while laughing.

“The Last Stylebender” seems to be implying that Costa used performance enhancing drugs — something he has speculated in the past as well.

Regardless, it won’t matter for now as he is scheduled to defend his title against Romero in the UFC 248 headliner on March 7 in Las Vegas.

