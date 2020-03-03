Israel Adesanya Denies Having Staph Infection Ahead Of UFC 248

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya erased any concerns of him having a staph infection.

Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 this Saturday in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, a recent interview revealed what appeared to be a lump or gash on his arm with many speculating that it could be a staph infection.

If that were the case, Adesanya would not only be compromised during the fight — there would also be a possibility of the fight not taking place if the commission came across the wound.

However, “The Last Stylebender” denied having staph as he claims it was just a scrape on his arm.

“It’s just a little something, a little scrape of myself,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (via Sherdog). “That sh*t happens, but whatever. I’ll rub it on his face when it’s time.”

Adesanya went on to add that the wound hasn’t affected his preparation while he hasn’t taken any antibiotics to treat it either.

Whatever the wound is, the champion doesn’t seem too bothered by it:

“I’ve had malaria damn near eight times,” Adesanya added. “I don’t know what else I’ve had. Like you think staph’s going to f*ck with me? … I looked at it and went ‘no,’ and it went away.”

What do you make of Adesanya’s response?