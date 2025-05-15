Islam Makhachev vacated his UFC lightweight title to chase after the new welterweight king, Jack Della Maddalena. Many people are already clamoring for this to be his most significant career challenge, and many still believe he is the favorite. However, Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, thinks otherwise, as stated in an interview with Submission Radio:

“Him and JDM is almost even. Islam was a four-to-one favorite-that’s what the oddsmakers think. But in reality, JDM is a much, much more dangerous fight for Islam… He’s a big guy, not a small guy. He’s a problem. Islam is a finisher… If Islam takes JDM down, he’ll have a lot of problems. But you know what, JDM has a little bit of time to train for it, and I’m not going to underestimate the guy. My hat’s off to him-he beat Belal, and Belal hadn’t lost in seven years, 11-fight winning streak, and he beat him.”

This is an uncommon turn of events, as Ali Abelaziz is known for trashing other fighters not managed by him and going after other managers and promoters. So, for him to give props to another fighter is quite a rare showing for the fight manager.

Islam Makhachev has his hands full with an evolved Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena has evolved dramatically since his previous fights, where he struggled against grapplers only to defeat the most outstanding wrestler in the division, former champion Belal Muhammad. Now, with much improved wrestling ability, Jiu-jitsu sweeps are mixed with his incredible striking and head movement. Now, Islam Makhachev will have to face the most complete fighter he has faced yet, and he is by far the most significant and baddest opponent Russia could face.