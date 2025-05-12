Brutal! NSFW: Belal Muhammad Shows Bloodied and Sliced Face After Five Round War

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad suffered some absolutely brutal injuries during his defeat in the main event of UFC 315.

On Saturday night, Belal Muhammad failed to keep hold of his UFC welterweight championship. He went toe to toe with Jack Della Maddalena in a largely striking-based contest, and while he did have some success with his wrestling, JDM was able to control the pace of the fight and keep things on his own terms.

In addition, Della Maddalena turned Belal Muhammad’s face into a bloody mess, especially in the fifth round where he really caused some substantial damage. UFC president Dana White released an image of what he looked like in the aftermath of the bout, and we have to warn you that it’s pretty gruesome.

Dana White shares an image of Belal Muhammad’s face following his loss to JDM 😳



“Broken nose, orbital and split lip”



📸 @danawhite #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iv7GpKOhql — Cageside Access (@CagesideAccess) May 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad goes through hell

“What a WAR!! Broken nose, orbital and split lip #respect”

At this point, critics can no longer say that Belal Muhammad is a boring fighter – because it simply isn’t true. He did everything in his power to make that fight entertaining and as we entered the final moments of the contest, he was still giving everything he had in the name of keeping hold of the belt. While he wasn’t quite able to do that, he certainly earned the respect of many fans who previously didn’t enjoy seeing him compete.

Now, it’s all about seeing whether or not he can bounce back from this. He’ll have to recover from his injuries and go back to the drawing board, but he’s certainly still talented enough to cause problems for most welterweights currently residing in the top 10.

Belal left a piece of himself inside the cage in Montreal and hopefully, in the years to come, people remember what he sacrificed when they talk about him and his career.