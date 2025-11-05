Islam Makhachev Questions Modern Parenting: “Are Khabib and I psychologically damaged?”

Islam Makhachev won’t be afraid to put hands on his children.

After dominating the lightweight division for a decade, Makhachev will look to etch his name in the history books at UFC 322 this Saturday night when he challenges reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena in one of the most anticipated title tilts of 2025.

Coached by another former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev’s way of life remains rooted in his Dagestani heritage, where faith and tradition run deep.

While Makhachev remains focused on his combat sports career, he recently offered some insight into his youth and how he plans to buck modern parenting trends as his three children (a daughter and two sons) grow older.

“I’ll be just as strict with my kids as my father was with me,’ Makhachev said in a video clip shared by Championship Rounds on X. “Nowadays these psychologists say you shouldn’t yell at a kid. That you can’t slap them on the backside. They say it damages their psyche. Are Khabib and I psychologically damaged? Both our fathers were very strict. It’s the other way around.”

Makhachev previously stated that he would let his children choose between Judo, Sambo, or MMA when they get old enough.

Perhaps one day, we’ll see a second-generation Makhachev grace the UFC.