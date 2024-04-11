Islam Makhachev snaps back at Max Holloway with some facts: ‘Do your homework before talking trash’

Islam Makhachev snapped back at former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Earlier this month, ‘Blessed’ criticized the lightweight titleholder for choosing to sit on the sidelines rather than opting to fight the next man in line for a shot at the 155-pound crown, Justin Gaethje.

“You should’ve fought Justin in February,” Holloway said on the MIGHTYcast with Demetrious Johnson. “Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February? I mean, you were healthy. You should’ve turned around and came [back in] February.

Makhachev didn’t take kindly to Holloway butting his nose into a division he’s not part of and encouraged the BMF challenger to do a little homework the next time he wants to run his mouth.

“For the record: since 2021 I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin just 4. Do your homework before talking trash about your champ,” Makhachev wrote on X.

Holloway’s five fights since 2021 have come against Calvin Kattar, former interim champion Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, The Korean Zombie, and ex-featherweight king Alexander Volkavnoski. Gaethjes’ four fights were against Michael Chandler, Rafael Fiziev, Dustin Poirier, and then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev may have fought more, but you certainly can’t argue with the strength of schedule for ‘The Highlight’ and Holloway.

Max Holloway Looking to bank a few more bucks for his uFC 300 assignment

This Saturday night (April 13), Max Holloway will return to the Octagon at UFC 300 for a BMF title clash with the holder of the promotion’s bragging rights belt, Justin Gaethje.

Despite there being two legitimate championship fights atop the loaded lineup in Sin City, Holloway’s scrap with Gaethje has been at the forefront of marketing the landmark event — something that has not gone unnoticed.

“Every time I see an ad on UFC for UFC 300, it’s me and Justin,” Holloway remarked during Wednesday’s UFC media event. “So, at the end of the day, [my manager] Tim, Daniel, someone needs to get on the phone with Dana White, Hunter [Campbell], and we gotta talk numbers about some things. Because it’s looking kinda funny.”

🚨DEVELOPING: Max Holloway says he wants to renegotiate his contract with the UFC after noticing that his BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje is primarily being used to promote #UFC300, despite not being the main or co main event. 👀💰



Considering UFC CEO Dana White just dubbed ‘Blessed’ the “greatest featherweight of all time,” it would appear as though all the bargaining chips are on Holloway’s side of the table.