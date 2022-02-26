UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has heard Conor McGregor‘s claims for the next title shot and he isn’t amused.

Makhachev made quick work of Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. He secured a heavy takedown just minutes into the fight and landed solid ground-and-pound strikes to earn the TKO victory.

Makhachev has now won 10 in a row and will more than likely get the next lightweight title shot. But, McGregor has claimed that he expects to get the next title shot once he returns from his leg injury later this year.

Charles Oliveira will face Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and Makhachev expects to get the winner. Not only that, but he isn’t ruling out the possibility of a fight with McGregor down the line.

Islam Makhachev Talks Potential Conor McGregor Fight

During his UFC Vegas 49 post-fight press conference, Makhachev addressed McGregor’s title ambitions and whether or not a fight with him is of interest.

“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” Makhachev said. “He has to come back, beat someone, and then let’s go. Why not? I’m gonna smash him. Bobby Green is going to look harder for me than a fight with him.”

Makhachev earned dominant wins over Thiago Moises and Dan Hooker before earning the win over Green. He was originally supposed to face Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49 before Dariush pulled out after suffering an injury in camp.

McGregor is expecting to return this summer but it’s unclear as to an exact timeframe for his return to the cage. Makhachev is a protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of McGregor’s most heated rivals.

It’s unclear what could be next for both men, but a McGregor vs. Makhachev fight may not be completely out of the realm of possibility over the next year or two.

Do you think we’ll ever see Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.