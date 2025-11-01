Yadier del Valle Submits Isaac Dulgarian to Stay Undefeated – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Yadier del Valle made quick work of Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110 on Saturday night.

Landing an early takedown in the opening round, del Valle immediately went to work, softening up Dulgarian with a series of strikes, prompting the American to give up his back. Flatting out his opponent, del Valle continued to drop bombs before cinching his arm under Dulgarian’s chin.

Dulgarian fought the choke, but in the end, he was left with no choice but to tap out.

Official Result: Yadier del Valle def. Isaac Dulgarian via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:41 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110: