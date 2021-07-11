Next up on the UFC 264 main card is a women’s bantamweight contest between Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya.

Round 1

Kunitskaya goes for a takedown. She follows it with a body kick. She’s the more active fighter early on as she actively clinches and body kicks Aldana who is yet to get going. Aldana lands some knees as they separate from the clinch. Aldana lands some body shots. Despite Kunitskaya’s start, she is the one bleeding. Aldana is coming into the fight slowly. Aldana drops Kunitskaya with a check left hook and lands heavy ground and pound! Kunitskaya is in trouble but has done well to survive so far with a minute remaining. Kunitskaya threatens with up kicks before Aladana enters her guard and batters her for the finish.

Official result: Irene Aldana defeats Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (R1, 4:35).