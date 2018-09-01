The premier women’s mixed martial arts organization in the world is back at it tonight in the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri.

Invicta FC 31 is headlined by an intriguing strawweight title bout that pits undefeated Brazilian fighter Virna Jandiroba against country women Janaisa Morandin. You can view the rest of the fights below.

As always Lowkick is your destination for all things MMA.

Here are Invicta FC 31 results as they happen:

Fight Pass Main Card:

Audrey Wolfe vs. Holli Salazar

Audrey Wolfe and Holli Salazar fight to a unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Helen Peralta vs. Kay Hansen

Kay Hansen defeats Helen Peralta via TKO at 4:16 of round three

Kelly D’Angelo vs. Lindsey VanZandt

Kelly D’Angelo defeats Lindsey VanZandt via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Miranda Maverick vs. Victoria Leonardo

Miranda Maverick defeats Victoria Leonardo via submission (armbar) at 3:26 of round one

Mallory Martin vs. Ashley Nichols

Mallory Martin defeats Ashley Nichols via TKO (ground & pound) at 1:05 of round three

Shanna Young vs. Lisa Spangler

Lisa Spangler defeats Shanna Young via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Daiane Firmino

Pearl Gonzalez defeats Daine Firmino via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Janaisa Morandin