Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will return to action on Thursday, December 10, when she defends her Bellator Flyweight Championship. The undefeated 30-year-old will take on Brazil’s Juliana Velasquez in the main event of Bellator 254.

The bout will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Macfarlane’s most recent outing took place last December at Bellator 236, where she defeated Kate Jackson via unanimous decision.

The inaugural Bellator flyweight champion is currently 11-0, but she may have her hands full with Velasquez. The 34-year-old is 10-0 in MMA and 5-0 in Bellator. Her last bout was also at Bellator 236, where she defeated Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision.

The black belt judoka trains out of Team Nogueira and holds a win over former flyweight challenger Alejandra Lara.

This bout is the first fight announced for the card, which will air on the CBS Sports Network.

