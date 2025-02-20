Ilia Topuria urged to fight Charles Oliveira in UFC lightweight debut: ‘Prove you’re legit’

Ilia Topuria has been urged to make good on his intended lightweight move in a debut clash with former champion, Charles Oliveira before challenging the incumbent gold holder, Islam Makhachev — by the Russian’s manager and agent, Rizvan Magomedov.

Topuria, who is set to vacate the undisputed featherweight champion just a year after his divisional reign began, will see his championship on the line at UFC 314 in April, with former opponent, Alexander Volkanovski vying for the belt against the surging Brazilian contender, Diego Lopes.

And linked with an immediate title clash with lightweight champion, Makhachev — potentially as soon as UFC 317 in June during a massive event on International Fight Week, Topuria is planning a shot at 155lbs from the get-go in his new division.

However, according to the above-mentioned, Magomedov — Russian manager to pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, Georgian-Spaniard ace, Topuria should first take on former gold holder, Oliveira in a lightweight title eliminator in his debut at 155lbs.

Ilia Topuria urged to fight Charles Oliveira in lightweight debut clash

“Topuria vs Dustin/Charles contender fight, to prove he’s legit lightweight,” Rizvan Magomedov posted on his X account. “So we don’t have to defeat another ‘small featherweight’ We need big fight that make sense for everyone. We already gave chances to featherweight champ that was reigning for long time.”

Successfully defending his featherweight crown just once during his reign, Topuria became the first fighter in combat sports to hand former gold holder, Max Holloway a stoppage loss via strikes in their grudge match at UFC 308 late last year.

Himself returning to winning-ways at UFC 309 the following month in a co-headliner at Madison Square Garden, Oliveira turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in the pair’s five round rematch in New York.