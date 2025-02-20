Ilia Topuria urged to fight Charles Oliveira in UFC lightweight debut: ‘Prove you’re legit’

ByRoss Markey
Ilia Topuria urged to fight Charles Oliveira in UFC lightweight debut: 'Prove you're legit'

Ilia Topuria has been urged to make good on his intended lightweight move in a debut clash with former champion, Charles Oliveira before challenging the incumbent gold holder, Islam Makhachev — by the Russian’s manager and agent, Rizvan Magomedov.

Topuria, who is set to vacate the undisputed featherweight champion just a year after his divisional reign began, will see his championship on the line at UFC 314 in April, with former opponent, Alexander Volkanovski vying for the belt against the surging Brazilian contender, Diego Lopes.

Ilia Topuria branded major threat to Islam Makhachev in title super fight next: 'He's an assassin'

And linked with an immediate title clash with lightweight champion, Makhachev — potentially as soon as UFC 317 in June during a massive event on International Fight Week, Topuria is planning a shot at 155lbs from the get-go in his new division.

READ MORE:  Video - Colby Covington goads Jon Jones, looks for him under ring at UFC PI: 'We should probably look for him'

However, according to the above-mentioned, Magomedov — Russian manager to pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, Georgian-Spaniard ace, Topuria should first take on former gold holder, Oliveira in a lightweight title eliminator in his debut at 155lbs.

gettyimages 2180753336 612x612 1

Ilia Topuria urged to fight Charles Oliveira in lightweight debut clash

“Topuria vs Dustin/Charles contender fight, to prove he’s legit lightweight,” Rizvan Magomedov posted on his X account. “So we don’t have to defeat another ‘small featherweight’ We need big fight that make sense for everyone. We already gave chances to featherweight champ that was reigning for long time.”

Successfully defending his featherweight crown just once during his reign, Topuria became the first fighter in combat sports to hand former gold holder, Max Holloway a stoppage loss via strikes in their grudge match at UFC 308 late last year.

READ MORE:  Leon Edwards now set to fight Sean Brady in reworked UFC London main event clash
Charles Oliveira offers Max Holloway massive BMF title rematch: 'I want to fight'

Himself returning to winning-ways at UFC 309 the following month in a co-headliner at Madison Square Garden, Oliveira turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in the pair’s five round rematch in New York.

READ MORE:  Angela Hill Planning to Fight Until She's 50 Following Questionable Split-Decision Win

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts