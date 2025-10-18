Ilia Topuria Picks Merab Dvalishvili to Defeat Alexander Volkanovski in a Battle of Champions

The current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, recently spoke at a press conference with foreign media.

About fellow Georgian champion Merab Dvalishvili, Topuria told the press, “He just had another fight scheduled. That man is not normal. He’s an awesome guy, salt of the earth. I haven’t met many good people like him. I’ve told Merab before that he needs to change weight classes because he 100 percent has a chance at a second belt.”

Regarding a potential fight with Alexander Volkanovski, the champ said, “I have no doubts about what happens in that fight. I know it ends with Merab winning.”

This is high praise for his fellow countryman. Although one has adopted Spain as his home and the other the United States, the mutual respect between the two men is clear. However, it’s unlikely that he would move up to featherweight, for the same reason he once held off on a title shot. To avoid interfering with the career of his best friend and former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Merab’s Friendship Over legacy

Merab began training out of Serra-Longo Fight Team in Long Island, New York, while working in construction and unable to speak English. During his early transition, not only into the sport but also into life in America, Merab befriended Aljamain Sterling. Since then, the two have become the closest of friends, referring to each other as “brothers.”

As both men’s careers reached a high level and while in the same division, they refused to fight one another. During Sterling’s reign as bantamweight champion, Merab was the rightful number one contender, yet he still refused the title shot. UFC President Dana White voiced his displeasure to MMA media.

This situation mirrored that of champions Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, who also refused to fight each other. As a result, Cormier moved down to the light heavyweight division. I believe that despite Merab’s potential for success, he would avoid moving to a division where he could be put in a position to fight his brother.