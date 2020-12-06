The Georgian MMA takeover continues tonight at UFC Vegas 16 in ‘Sin City’. Featuring on the preliminary portion of the card, Ilia Topuria improved to 10-0 professionally, and 2-0 under the promotion’s banner via a massive overhand right knockout win over Damon Jackson in the opening frame.

The former Brave CF competitor made his Octagon splash in October at UFC Fight Island 5 — taking home a unanimous decision victory over fellow highly-touted prospect Youssef Zalal.

Utilising his boxing early and often opposed to his dangerous grappling, Topuria notably ripped the body on cue in the run up to the finish. Hurting Jackson with a perfectly placed body shot, Topuria backed the former up against the fence, before uncorking a massive overhand right hand, slumping Jackson before the three-minute mark of the first-round.

Below, check out the highlights from Topuria’s second Octagon victory and his devasatating knockout of Jackson.

DONE IN ONE! 💥



Ilia Topuria finishes Damon Jackson in the first round! 👊#UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/ww3uMYVBiz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 6, 2020

Rips & Clips!



🇬🇪 Ilia Topuria ENDS IT in half a round.



[ Tune in on #ESPNPlus & ESPN2 ] pic.twitter.com/pKZEBGGh4B — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020

Ho-ly fuck wow Ilia Topuria pic.twitter.com/ik9o2VBFl2 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 6, 2020