Ilia Topuria lays out plan for clash with Conor McGregor in Spain: ‘It’s gonna be the biggest fight in history’

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has layed out his two-fight plan which includes a mega-fight against Conor McGregor.

Topuria became the featherweight champion in February with a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski. It’s expected his next fight will be against Max Holloway, and the champ is hoping to face the Hawaiian at The Sphere in September. If he gets the win there, the plan for the Georgian-Spainard is to face McGregor next.

“I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway, and then I wanna fight with Conor McGregor, hopefully,” Ilia Topuria told Sportskeeda (via MMAMania). “If [McGregor] wins his upcoming fight, that’s the fight I’m looking for. So hopefully it’s gonna happen.”

Although McGregor is fighting at welterweight in his return, Topuria still thinks the fight could happen. It would be a massive fight, and he believes that would be the fight that could headline a stadium show in Europe.

“It’s gonna be the biggest fight in the in the MMA history,” Topuria said. “The biggest ticketing, the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We’re gonna have 80,000 people watching the fight in the arena. Yeah. It’s gonna be in the Bernabeu. When the UFC is gonna arrive in Spain, it’s gonna happen in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.”

Ilia Topuria Shares Prediction For McGregor-Chandler

With Ilia Topuria expecting to fight Conor McGregor in his next two fights, he believes he will defeat Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

It will be a highly-anticipated matchup and Topuria expects McGregor to do something special to get the win.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

“Conor, he’s he’s something special,” Topuria said. “When he goes inside the cage, you never know. Maybe you see a knockout in 15 seconds, or maybe you see he breaks his leg, or someone knocks him out. So you never know. Something you always know is that you’re gonna see something spectacular in the fight. Something’s gonna happen.”

McGregor is currently a slight -112 favorite to defeat Chandler at UFC 303.