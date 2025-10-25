Ikram Aliskerov Steamrolls Jun Yong Park – UFC 321 Highlights

Ikram Aliskerov impressed at UFC 321, earning a decisive decision victory over Jun Yong Park.

Park landed some solid strikes in the opening round, but it was a pair of late takedowns from Aliskerov that appeared to seal the stanza in his favor.

Aliskerov continued to flex his wrestling skills in the second, but not before busting open Park’s nose.

Park managed to fight his way back up and land a few solid strikes before the end of the second, though it did little to stop him from going down 0-2 on the scorecards.

Unfortunately for Park, he wasn’t able to do anything to try and swing the momentum in his favor. Despite looking exhausted, Aliskerov landed a big knee up the middle before securing another takedown and taking Park’s back.

Alikerov looked to cinch in a rear-naked choke, but Park was able to survive the remainder of the round, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Ikram Aliskerov def. Jun Yong Park via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park at UFC 321: