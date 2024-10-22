Video – Idris Abdurashitov’s stunning head kick knockout in boxing leads to controversial DQ

ONE Championship prospect, Idris Abdurashitov was disqualified over the weekend in his return to action in a professional boxing match against opponent, Bagher Faraji, after knocking out the Iranian puncher with a devastating high-kick.

Abdurashitov, 21, who boasts an unbeaten 4-0 mixed martial arts record, competes under the banner of Singapore-based promotion, ONE Championship — most recently competing in September.

Landing a second round stoppage win over Kazakbai Tilenov, Abdurashitov added the stoppage to a 100 percent winning and finishing run over the trio of Mikhail Sarkisyan, Ismail Elbek, and Khuseyn Aslakhanov.

Idris Abdurashitov lands high-kick knockout in boxing match, leads to DQ loss

However, over the course of the weekend, Abdurashitov was disqualified after he landed a stunning high-kick against Faraji in their professional boxing match, knocking out the Iran boxer with a scary stoppage.

“Undefeated ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov was disqualified yesterday for knocking out his opponent (Bagher Faraji) with a head kick during a boxing match,” Caposa posted on X.

And on his official Instagram account, Abdurashitov claimed he had been banned for life from boxing for his actions, appearing to notably highlight his indisreaction.

“So he debuted in professional boxing,” Idris Abdurashitov posted on his Instagram account. “And disqualification for life, this kick with the leg I threw away with a machine gun!!”