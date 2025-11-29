Ian Machado Garry Shares Gratitude for His “Selective, Private” Camp After Qatar Win

After a successful campaign, Ian Machado Garry has thanked everyone who helped him prepare for the UFC Qatar fight against Belal Muhammad.

Garry is now the number two-ranked 170-pounder and has his crosshairs on newly minted champion Islam Makhachev.

After his most recent UFC win, the Irishman thanked everyone who helped him prepare for the fight. On Instagram, he shared several photos of individuals who played a vital role in his training camp. The list includes Will Currie, Lucas Sampaio, Elves Brener Oliveira, Demian Maia, John Hathaway, and Elias Silvério, among others.

‘The Future’ captioned the aforementioned post:

“My camps are very private and very selective. Across the globe, many people came together to help me for this fight. I am so grateful to all of you.”

Belal Muhammad Breaks Silence After Loss to Ian Machado Garry

Belal Muhammad has issued a statement after his UFC Qatar loss. Muhammad has had a challenging year so far. After being dethroned by Jack Della Maddalena, Muhammad could not return to winning ways against Ian Machado Garry.

Post-fight, he thanked everyone via an Instagram post and acknowledged that he has work to do:

“We couldn’t get it done. Thank you, Doha, for the memories. Thank you to my team and family, and friends who are with me no matter what, and thank you to anyone who’s with me. Alhamdulillah for everything. I’m blessed to be here …We have work to do.”

UFC champions, including Merab Dvalishvili and Kayla Harrison, among others, lauded ‘Remember the Name’ despite back to back losses. ‘The Machine’ commented on the post:

“Respect Belal you are a great warrior ✊”

Harrison reacted with an emoji.

“❤️”

